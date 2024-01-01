Menu
This stunning Pearl White Tesla with a sleek black interior and elegant multi-spoke wheels is the perfect mix of modern style and cutting-edge technology.

Remaining balance of Teslas 8-year or 160,000 km battery and drive warranty, this car is ready for a reliable and exciting future.

Boasting an impressive range of up to 423 km on a single charge, the Model 3 redefines what electric driving means. It rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, proving that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand.

Inside, youll find standard Autopilot capability, giving you a smoother, smarter, and more enjoyable driving experience. The premium connectivity ensures your navigation and entertainment are always seamless, while the minimalist design creates a clean, modern atmosphere that turns every trip into a first-class experience.

1 Owner, direct from Tesla Canada. Clean title!

Head-turning looks, this Tesla Model 3 is your chance to embrace the future of driving in style. Contact us today to see it for yourself!

SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.98% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c

$24,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. 

Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $26,977 plus HST

GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!

**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING AVAILABLE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

2021 Tesla Model 3

82,926 KM

$24,977

+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS-AUTOPILOT-CLEAN CARFAX

12018172

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS-AUTOPILOT-CLEAN CARFAX

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,926KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA2MF852461

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 82,926 KM

This stunning Pearl White Tesla with a sleek black interior and elegant multi-spoke wheels is the perfect mix of modern style and cutting-edge technology.

Remaining balance of Tesla's 8-year or 160,000 km battery and drive warranty, this car is ready for a reliable and exciting future.

Boasting an impressive range of up to 423 km on a single charge, the Model 3 redefines what electric driving means. It rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, proving that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand.

Inside, youll find standard Autopilot capability, giving you a smoother, smarter, and more enjoyable driving experience. The premium connectivity ensures your navigation and entertainment are always seamless, while the minimalist design creates a clean, modern atmosphere that turns every trip into a first-class experience.

1 Owner, direct from Tesla Canada. Clean title!

Head-turning looks, this Tesla Model 3 is your chance to embrace the future of driving in style. Contact us today to see it for yourself!

SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.98% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c

$24,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.

Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $26,977 plus HST

GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!

**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING AVAILABLE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277

$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2021 Tesla Model 3