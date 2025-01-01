2021 Tesla Model 3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This stunning TESLA MODEL 3 WITH (***$2600***) IN UPGRADED OPTIONS to include the one of a kind WHITE exterior on stunning WHITE leather interior Complimented with gun metal ALLOY wheels which is a perfect mix of modern style and cutting-edge technology.</p><p>1 OWNER Direct from TESLA CANADA. No accidents! CLEAN TITLE! Carfax Verified, comes fully Certified!</p><p>Boasting an impressive range of up to 423 km on a single charge, the Model 3 redefines what electric driving means. It rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, proving that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand.</p><p>Inside, you will find standard FULL SELF DRIVING 3 COMPUTER & Autopilot capability, giving you a smoother, smarter, and more enjoyable driving experience. The premium connectivity ensures your navigation and entertainment are always seamless, while the minimalist design creates a clean, modern atmosphere that turns every trip into a first-class experience.</p><p>This Tesla Model 3 is your chance to embrace the future of driving in style. Contact us today to see it for yourself!</p><p>SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.98% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c</p><p>$23,777 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. </p><p>Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $25,777 plus HST</p><p>GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!</p><p>**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.</p><p>TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!</p><p>FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!</p><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!<br>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....</p><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON<br>301 WESTON ROAD<br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1<br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p>

2021 Tesla Model 3

146,201 KM

Details Description Features

$23,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS-WHITE INTERIOR-AUTOPILOT

Watch This Vehicle
12206250

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS-WHITE INTERIOR-AUTOPILOT

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

Contact Seller

$23,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,201KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EAXMF852238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 146,201 KM

Vehicle Description

This stunning TESLA MODEL 3 WITH (***$2600***) IN UPGRADED OPTIONS to include the one of a kind WHITE exterior on stunning WHITE leather interior Complimented with gun metal ALLOY wheels which is a perfect mix of modern style and cutting-edge technology.

1 OWNER Direct from TESLA CANADA. No accidents! CLEAN TITLE! Carfax Verified, comes fully Certified!

Boasting an impressive range of up to 423 km on a single charge, the Model 3 redefines what electric driving means. It rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, proving that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand.

Inside, you will find standard FULL SELF DRIVING 3 COMPUTER & Autopilot capability, giving you a smoother, smarter, and more enjoyable driving experience. The premium connectivity ensures your navigation and entertainment are always seamless, while the minimalist design creates a clean, modern atmosphere that turns every trip into a first-class experience.

This Tesla Model 3 is your chance to embrace the future of driving in style. Contact us today to see it for yourself!

SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.98% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c

$23,777 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.

Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $25,777 plus HST

GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!

**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Used 2019 Toyota Camry LE AUTO-ALLOYS-NEW TIRES-BLUETOOTH-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Camry LE AUTO-ALLOYS-NEW TIRES-BLUETOOTH-CERTIFIED 168,000 KM $17,777 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid TOURING-HYBRID-LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-LOADED for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Honda Accord Hybrid TOURING-HYBRID-LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-LOADED 118,120 KM $17,977 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX-SUNROOF-AUTOMATIC-HONDA SENSE-FINANCE AVAIL for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX-SUNROOF-AUTOMATIC-HONDA SENSE-FINANCE AVAIL 85,900 KM $21,977 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,777

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

Contact Seller
2021 Tesla Model 3