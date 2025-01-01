Menu
Step into the future with this 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD, finished in a sporty red on luxurious White interior. This car delivers instant electric torque with all-wheel drive grip, making every drive a confident, high-performance experience.

This Model 3 is engineered to keep up with tomorrow. Autopilot is ready to assist, making daily driving smoother and smarter.

Inside, the minimalist cabin offers a futuristic vibe, while the advanced tech under the skin handles the heavy lifting. With the balance of Teslas 8-year or 192,000 km battery and drive unit warranty, you can drive with total peace of mind.

Quick, clean, and packed with cutting-edge tech this Model 3 isnt just another EV. Its a performance machine that just happens to be electric.

SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c

$27,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. 
 
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $29,977 plus HST

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! 

THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! 

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! 

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! 
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON 
301 WESTON ROAD 
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

2021 Tesla Model 3

117,068 KM

$27,977

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3

LONG RAGE AWD DUAL MOTOR-WHITE INTERIOR

12872678

2021 Tesla Model 3

LONG RAGE AWD DUAL MOTOR-WHITE INTERIOR

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$27,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,068KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB3MF013220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W25-260
  • Mileage 117,068 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the future with this 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD, finished in a sporty red on luxurious White interior. This car delivers instant electric torque with all-wheel drive grip, making every drive a confident, high-performance experience.


This Model 3 is engineered to keep up with tomorrow. Autopilot is ready to assist, making daily driving smoother and smarter.


Inside, the minimalist cabin offers a futuristic vibe, while the advanced tech under the skin handles the heavy lifting. With the balance of Teslas 8-year or 192,000 km battery and drive unit warranty, you can drive with total peace of mind.


Quick, clean, and packed with cutting-edge tech this Model 3 isnt just another EV. Its a performance machine that just happens to be electric.


SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c

$27,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.

Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $29,977 plus HST

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!


THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! 

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full service internet access
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Digital Appearance
Premium Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.00 Axle Ratio
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 82 kWh Capacity
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
$27,977

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2021 Tesla Model 3