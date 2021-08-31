+ taxes & licensing
2021 TESLA MODEL S | PLAID | 1,020 HP | | TRI MOTOR | AWD | FULL SELF DRIVING PACKAGE | BLACK / WHITE CARBON INTERIOR | SOLID BLACK EXTERIOR | TORQUE VECTORING | CARBON SLEEVED ROTORS | JET BLACK RIMS | 21'' WHEELS | LED HEADLIGHTS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PHONE KEY | POWER-FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS | HEATED WINDSHIELD | SENTRY MODE | SIDE CAMERA | TINTED GLASS ROOF | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSIONS | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | POWER SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING | FORWARD COLLISION WARNING | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | SURROUND VIEW CAMERA | AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2021 Model S Plaid is the ultimate form of electric vehicle performance and efficiency, with a 560km range this 2021 Model S Plaid can generate a mind numbing 1,020 HP with a Top speed of 322 KM/h bringing the car from 0-100kms in 2.1 Seconds from Three High Performance Motors which have the Rotors Carbon Sleeved. To keep all the power under control this Model S comes with Torque Vectoring, Adaptive Suspensions, and customizable regenerative brakes.
The 2021 Model S Plaid comes in a solid Black Exterior and has an exclusive lightweight interior, that brings us a beautifully machined Black and White Leather and Carbon Fiber interior. The high-quality materials, of the seats are both comfortable and sport designed with Tesla's signature look. There's plenty of technology and a large cargo hold as well such as Tesla's 3 Display where passengers in the front and back can access 2k tablet touchscreen infotainment displays. Passengers can also enjoy a 22 speaker audio with Active Road Noise Reduction, and a Tesla only UV Reflecting Glass Roof
It has Tesla's Full Self Driving Package that comes complete with Navigate on AutoPilot, Auto Lange Change, Autopark, Summon, Full Self Driving Computer, Traffic Light and Stop Sign control. Drivers can choose how strongly the regenerative braking system kicks in, including one mode that results in rarely having to touch the brake pedal at all. Yet it will always bring the 2021 Model S to a well-executed smooth stop. The screen is the sole source of information for all the crucial driving stuff, the infotainment system, and even climate control.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
