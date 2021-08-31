Menu
2021 Tesla Model S

31 KM

Details Description Features

$209,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Plaid, 1020 HP, FULL SELF DRIVING, CARBON, SUMMONS

2021 Tesla Model S

Plaid, 1020 HP, FULL SELF DRIVING, CARBON, SUMMONS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

31KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7862904
  • Stock #: PC7415
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E64MF450878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Solid Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 TESLA MODEL S | PLAID | 1,020 HP | | TRI MOTOR | AWD | FULL SELF DRIVING PACKAGE | BLACK / WHITE CARBON INTERIOR | SOLID BLACK EXTERIOR | TORQUE VECTORING | CARBON SLEEVED ROTORS | JET BLACK RIMS | 21'' WHEELS | LED HEADLIGHTS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PHONE KEY | POWER-FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS | HEATED WINDSHIELD | SENTRY MODE | SIDE CAMERA | TINTED GLASS ROOF | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSIONS | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | POWER SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING | FORWARD COLLISION WARNING | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | SURROUND VIEW CAMERA | AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2021 Model S Plaid is the ultimate form of electric vehicle performance and efficiency, with a 560km range this 2021 Model S Plaid can generate a mind numbing 1,020 HP with a Top speed of 322 KM/h bringing the car from 0-100kms in 2.1 Seconds from Three High Performance Motors which have the Rotors Carbon Sleeved. To keep all the power under control this Model S comes with Torque Vectoring, Adaptive Suspensions, and customizable regenerative brakes.







The 2021 Model S Plaid comes in a solid Black Exterior and has an exclusive lightweight interior, that brings us a beautifully machined Black and White Leather and Carbon Fiber interior. The high-quality materials, of the seats are both comfortable and sport designed with Tesla's signature look. There's plenty of technology and a large cargo hold as well such as Tesla's 3 Display where passengers in the front and back can access 2k tablet touchscreen infotainment displays. Passengers can also enjoy a 22 speaker audio with Active Road Noise Reduction, and a Tesla only UV Reflecting Glass Roof







It has Tesla's Full Self Driving Package that comes complete with Navigate on AutoPilot, Auto Lange Change, Autopark, Summon, Full Self Driving Computer, Traffic Light and Stop Sign control. Drivers can choose how strongly the regenerative braking system kicks in, including one mode that results in rarely having to touch the brake pedal at all. Yet it will always bring the 2021 Model S to a well-executed smooth stop. The screen is the sole source of information for all the crucial driving stuff, the infotainment system, and even climate control.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Tinted Glass
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
audio
Drive mode selector
Trip Odometer
HD Radio
Air Suspension
Clock
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering Wheel
Climate Control
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear
3
Wood
Carpet
2
Ride Control
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
digital odometer
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
12
door unlock
Active suspension
voice control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Emergency interior trunk release
Audio system
power folding
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
rearview
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Multi-functional information center
Wheels: aluminum
Front brake diameter: 14.0
Front brake width: 1.26
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Heated windshield wiper rests
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear headrests: fixed
Rear brake width: 1.1
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Navigation system: touch screen display
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Camera system: front
Cargo cover: hard
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Electric charge cord: 240 volt
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Door handle color: chrome
Mirror color: body-color with chrome accents
Total speakers: 11
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Headlights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Steering wheel mounted controls: air conditioning
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Front fog lights: LED
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Fuel economy display: range
Center console trim: leatherette
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Rear spoiler color: carbon fiber
Pedestrian safety sound generation
Axle ratio: 9.73
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Internet radio app: TuneIn
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Automatic emergency braking: front
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
element
self-leveling
vehicle location
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
maintenance scheduling
front pedestrian
Steering wheel trim: leatherette
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Radio: FM
Dash camera: front recording
rear recording
side recording
security event/collision alert
window operation
Infotainment screen size: 17 in.
EV battery capacity: 100 kWh
phone as a key
Watts: 560
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: fully automated
Memorized settings: 8 driver
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.0
Electric motor charging time (240V): 15 hours
Electric Motor HP: 1020
Electric motor miles per charge: 390
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 761

