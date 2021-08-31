2021 Tesla Model S

$209,800 + taxes & licensing 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7862904

7862904 Stock #: PC7415

PC7415 VIN: 5YJSA1E64MF450878

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Solid Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7415

Mileage 31 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Cruise Control Compass Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Air filtration audio Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer HD Radio Suspension Air Suspension Convenience Clock Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Wheel Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Electronic Parking Brake Additional Features Rear 3 Wood Carpet 2 Ride Control Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release digital odometer side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets 12 door unlock Active suspension voice control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Emergency interior trunk release Audio system power folding Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent rearview Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Impact sensor: battery disconnect Subwoofer: 1 Rear seat: heated Side mirrors: auto-dimming Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Multi-functional information center Wheels: aluminum Front brake diameter: 14.0 Front brake width: 1.26 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Heated windshield wiper rests Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear headrests: fixed Rear brake width: 1.1 Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Navigation system: touch screen display Rear brake diameter: 14.4 Camera system: front Cargo cover: hard Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Grille color: black with chrome accents Electric charge cord: 240 volt Electric motor battery type: lithium ion Door handle color: chrome Mirror color: body-color with chrome accents Total speakers: 11 Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Floor material: cargo area carpet Headlights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Steering wheel mounted controls: air conditioning Interior accents: metallic-tone Front fog lights: LED Wifi: hotspot compatible Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Fuel economy display: range Center console trim: leatherette Warnings and reminders: low battery Rear spoiler color: carbon fiber Pedestrian safety sound generation Axle ratio: 9.73 Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: horn/light operation Pedestrian Detection Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Internet radio app: TuneIn Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Automatic emergency braking: front proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status reverse gear tilt voice operated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse element self-leveling vehicle location Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting maintenance scheduling front pedestrian Steering wheel trim: leatherette Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Radio: FM Dash camera: front recording rear recording side recording security event/collision alert window operation Infotainment screen size: 17 in. EV battery capacity: 100 kWh phone as a key Watts: 560 Adaptive stop and go cruise control: fully automated Memorized settings: 8 driver Turns lock-to-lock: 2.0 Electric motor charging time (240V): 15 hours Electric Motor HP: 1020 Electric motor miles per charge: 390 Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 761

