2021 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE AWD-20 INCH WHEELS-TESLA WARRANTY
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$34,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD - Electrify Your Ride!
Heres your chance to own a sleek 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, looking sharp in Solid Black with a sophisticated white interior. With just 85,124 km, this electric vehicle is fully charged for adventure, whether it's cruising the city or tackling the highways.
Expect an impressive up to 525 km battery range on a single charge, ideal for road trips or everyday commutes without needing constant recharges. Plus, this Model Y is outfitted with all-wheel drive for ultimate control and confidence, even when the Canadian weather gets wild. It also comes with upgraded 20-inch wheels that not only enhance its performance but also take style to the next level.
Ready for some fun facts? First up, its all thrill and zero emissions, launching you from 0 to 100 km/h with electrifying speed and without a single drop of gasoline. Equipped with Autopilot, this car makes highway driving feel like a futuristic dream, helping with adaptive cruise control and self-steeringalmost hands-free! And being Canada-ready, it includes heated seats, a toasty steering wheel, and Teslas famous Winter Mode for those chilly days.
Ready to join the future of driving? With eco-friendly power, jaw-dropping performance, and the thrill of Tesla innovation, this Model Y promises an unforgettable ride.
1 OWNER DIRECT FROM TESLA CANADA! BALANCE OF TESLA'S 8YR/160,000KM BATTERY DRIVE WARRANTY!
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
