2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD - Electrify Your Ride!

Heres your chance to own a sleek 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, looking sharp in Solid Black with a sophisticated white interior. With just 85,124 km, this electric vehicle is fully charged for adventure, whether its cruising the city or tackling the highways.

Expect an impressive up to 525 km battery range on a single charge, ideal for road trips or everyday commutes without needing constant recharges. Plus, this Model Y is outfitted with all-wheel drive for ultimate control and confidence, even when the Canadian weather gets wild. It also comes with upgraded 20-inch wheels that not only enhance its performance but also take style to the next level.

Ready for some fun facts? First up, its all thrill and zero emissions, launching you from 0 to 100 km/h with electrifying speed and without a single drop of gasoline. Equipped with Autopilot, this car makes highway driving feel like a futuristic dream, helping with adaptive cruise control and self-steeringalmost hands-free! And being Canada-ready, it includes heated seats, a toasty steering wheel, and Teslas famous Winter Mode for those chilly days.

Ready to join the future of driving? With eco-friendly power, jaw-dropping performance, and the thrill of Tesla innovation, this Model Y promises an unforgettable ride.

1 OWNER DIRECT FROM TESLA CANADA! BALANCE OF TESLAS 8YR/160,000KM BATTERY DRIVE WARRANTY!

{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }

**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**

**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.

WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Road
Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277

2021 Tesla Model Y

85,000 KM

$34,977

+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE AWD-20 INCH WHEELS-TESLA WARRANTY

2021 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE AWD-20 INCH WHEELS-TESLA WARRANTY

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,000KM
VIN 5YJYGDEE9MF070629

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD - Electrify Your Ride!

Heres your chance to own a sleek 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, looking sharp in Solid Black with a sophisticated white interior. With just 85,124 km, this electric vehicle is fully charged for adventure, whether it's cruising the city or tackling the highways.

Expect an impressive up to 525 km battery range on a single charge, ideal for road trips or everyday commutes without needing constant recharges. Plus, this Model Y is outfitted with all-wheel drive for ultimate control and confidence, even when the Canadian weather gets wild. It also comes with upgraded 20-inch wheels that not only enhance its performance but also take style to the next level.

Ready for some fun facts? First up, its all thrill and zero emissions, launching you from 0 to 100 km/h with electrifying speed and without a single drop of gasoline. Equipped with Autopilot, this car makes highway driving feel like a futuristic dream, helping with adaptive cruise control and self-steeringalmost hands-free! And being Canada-ready, it includes heated seats, a toasty steering wheel, and Teslas famous Winter Mode for those chilly days.

Ready to join the future of driving? With eco-friendly power, jaw-dropping performance, and the thrill of Tesla innovation, this Model Y promises an unforgettable ride.

1 OWNER DIRECT FROM TESLA CANADA! BALANCE OF TESLA'S 8YR/160,000KM BATTERY DRIVE WARRANTY!

{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }

**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**

**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.

WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!

#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING AVAILABLE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Tesla Model Y