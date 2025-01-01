$32,777+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model Y
20 IN WHEELS-AUTOPILOT-NO ACCIDENTS-CLEAN TITLE
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$32,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This stunning TESLA MODEL Y WITH (***$3300***) IN UPGRADED OPTIONS to include the ultra luxurious PEARL WHITE exterior and 20 Inch turbine wheels which is a perfect mix of modern style and cutting-edge technology.
1 owner direct from Tesla! No accidents! Clean Carfax! Clean title! Remaining balance of Tesla's 8-year or 160,000 km battery and drive warranty, this car is ready for a reliable and exciting future.
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
Boasting an impressive range of up to 455 km on a single charge, the Model Y redefines what electric driving means. It rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, proving that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand.
Inside, you'll find standard Autopilot capability, giving you a smoother, smarter, and more enjoyable driving experience. The premium connectivity ensures your navigation and entertainment are always seamless, while the minimalist design creates a clean, modern atmosphere that turns every trip into a first-class experience.
This Tesla Model Y is your chance to embrace the future of driving in style. Contact us today to see it for yourself!
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
$32,777 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $34,777 plus HST
GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!
**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING AVAILABLE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
