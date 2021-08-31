Menu
2021 Tesla Model Y

29,366 KM

Details

$93,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Long Range, FULL SELF AUTOPILOT, HEATED SEATS, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

29,366KM
Used
  • Stock #: PC7480
  • VIN: 5YJYGDEE5MF076332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7480
  • Mileage 29,366 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 TESLA MODEL Y | AWD | LONG RANGE | FULL SELF DRIVING AUTOPILOT | NAVIGATION | SIDE CAMERA | BACKUP CAMERA | 20'' INTRODUCTION WHEELS | TOW HITCH PACKAGE | SKYVIEW ROOF | LED HEADLIGHTS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | DUAL MOTOR | MEMORY SEATS | POWER SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | PANORAMIC ROOF | AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The Model Y has excellent driving range for an EV, and its efficiency ratings are outstanding. The cabin has high-quality materials, and the first two rows of seats are comfortable and roomy. There's plenty of technology and a large cargo hold as well.Autopilot is an advanced driver assistance system that enhances safety and convenience behind the wheel. When used properly, Autopilot reduces your overall workload as a driver. Each new Tesla vehicle is equipped with 8 external cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and a powerful onboard computer provide an additional layer of safety to guide you on your journey.







With an elevated seating position and low dash, the driver has a commanding view of the road ahead. The interior of Model Y is simple and clean, with a 15-inch touch screen, immersive sound system and an expansive all-glass roof that creates extra headroom and provides a seamless view of the sky. This Tesla comes in a White Exterior Color And a Black Interior color.







The Model Y comes with standard Safety Features as Anti-lock brakes, Stability control, Front-impact airbags, Side impact airbags, Overhead airbags, Knee airbags, Pretensioners, Security system.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
Privacy Glass
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Trip Odometer
HD Radio
Clock
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering Wheel
HEATED
Rear
Split
3
Wood
Carpet
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
12
door pockets
Electronic Parking Brake
voice control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Audio system
power folding
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
rearview
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Power activated trunk/hatch: open
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Antenna type: element
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Multi-functional information center
Wheels: aluminum
Rear brake diameter: 13.2
Front brake diameter: 14.0
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Total speakers: 14
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Navigation system: touch screen display
Camera system: front
Cargo cover: hard
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Electric charge cord: 240 volt
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Headlights: LED
Door handle color: black
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Rear brake width: 0.79
Front fog lights: LED
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Rear seat folding: power
variable intermittent
Front brake width: 0.98
Window defogger: rear
Fuel economy display: range
Center console trim: leatherette
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Pedestrian safety sound generation
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Pedestrian Detection
Wireless charging station: front
Internet radio app: TuneIn
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Door trim: faux suede
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Automatic emergency braking: front
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
rear folding
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
self-leveling
vehicle location
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
maintenance scheduling
front pedestrian
Steering wheel trim: leatherette
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Radio: FM
Axle ratio: 9.00
Electric motor charging time (240V): 10 hours
Electric Motor HP: 346
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 258
Electric Motor Torque: 389
EV battery capacity: 75 kWh
Infotainment screen size: 15 in.
Dash camera: front recording
rear recording
side recording
security event/collision alert
window operation
phone as a key
Watts: 560
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: fully automated
Memorized settings: 8 driver
Electric motor miles per charge: 316
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

