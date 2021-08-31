+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2021 TESLA MODEL Y | AWD | LONG RANGE | FULL SELF DRIVING AUTOPILOT | NAVIGATION | SIDE CAMERA | BACKUP CAMERA | 20'' INTRODUCTION WHEELS | TOW HITCH PACKAGE | SKYVIEW ROOF | LED HEADLIGHTS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | DUAL MOTOR | MEMORY SEATS | POWER SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | PANORAMIC ROOF | AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The Model Y has excellent driving range for an EV, and its efficiency ratings are outstanding. The cabin has high-quality materials, and the first two rows of seats are comfortable and roomy. There's plenty of technology and a large cargo hold as well.Autopilot is an advanced driver assistance system that enhances safety and convenience behind the wheel. When used properly, Autopilot reduces your overall workload as a driver. Each new Tesla vehicle is equipped with 8 external cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and a powerful onboard computer provide an additional layer of safety to guide you on your journey.
With an elevated seating position and low dash, the driver has a commanding view of the road ahead. The interior of Model Y is simple and clean, with a 15-inch touch screen, immersive sound system and an expansive all-glass roof that creates extra headroom and provides a seamless view of the sky. This Tesla comes in a White Exterior Color And a Black Interior color.
The Model Y comes with standard Safety Features as Anti-lock brakes, Stability control, Front-impact airbags, Side impact airbags, Overhead airbags, Knee airbags, Pretensioners, Security system.
