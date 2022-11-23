Menu
2021 Toyota C-HR

39,058 KM

Details Description Features

$32,590

+ tax & licensing
$32,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Toyota C-HR

2021 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium W/ CarPlay, Blind Spot, Adaptive Cruise, Smart Key

2021 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium W/ CarPlay, Blind Spot, Adaptive Cruise, Smart Key

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,590

+ taxes & licensing

39,058KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9342613
  Stock #: 15426
  VIN: JTNKHMBX6M1101882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15426
  • Mileage 39,058 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
BACKUP CAMERA
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual-zone Climate Control
Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel
Push Button Start
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
SMART KEY
Blind Spot Monitoring
USB & AUX PORTS
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Pre-collision system
8" Display
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

