2021 Toyota Camry

41,817 KM

Details Description Features

$33,890

+ tax & licensing
$33,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Toyota Camry

2021 Toyota Camry

SE Nightshade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Cruise, Sunroof

2021 Toyota Camry

SE Nightshade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Cruise, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,890

+ taxes & licensing

41,817KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10415904
  Stock #: 21382
  VIN: 4T1S11BK4MU027495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21382
  • Mileage 41,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Seating

60/40 Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Black rear spoiler

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
SMART KEY
Aux input
USB Ports
Qi Wireless Charging
Black Shark Fin Antenna
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
9" touchscreen
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
7" Information Display
Nightshade Special Edition
Black Name Badges
Black Window Trims

