2021 Toyota Camry

28,341 KM

Details Description Features

$40,590

+ tax & licensing
$40,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

XSE w/ Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, 9” Touch Screen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,590

+ taxes & licensing

28,341KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9849014
  • Stock #: 17939
  • VIN: 4T1K61BK9MU043757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 28,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Automatic climate control
Auxiliary input jack
Ambient Lighting
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Exterior

Panoramic Moonroof

Additional Features

Leather seat surfaces
Door Sill Protectors
Qi Wireless Charging
Back Guide Monitor Alert
Premium LED Rear Combination Lamps
Short Range Key Fob Remote Start
2 USB charging ports
9-speakers
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Keyless Entry with Trunk Release
Premium LED Headlamps
Smart Key System with Push Button Start
4.2” TFT Multi-Information Display
60/40 Split Rear Bench Seat with Fold-Down Seat Back
Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Bluetooth®
9” Touch Screen
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
7” TFT Multi-Information Display
Heated Power Adjustable 8-Way Driver & Front Passenger Seat
Heated Power Adjustable 8-Way Driver Seat
Heated Manual 6-Way Front Passenger Seat
Tilt & Telescopic, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Toyota Safety SenseTM 2.5+ - Pre-Collision System with
Automatic High Beams, Lane Tracing Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility

