Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Toyota Corolla

95,000 KM

Details

$22,490

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,000KM
VIN JTNK4MBE7M3123775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Input
LED rear combination lamps
Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Short Range Key Fob Remote Start
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0TM - Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Toyota Corolla