$19,590+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,900KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE2MP242482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 118,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, USB Port , Aux Input and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Toyota Corolla include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Port
Aux Input
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
Power Locks & Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlamp System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38697
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Automatic Headlamp System
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Power Locks & Windows
8” touchscreen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Toyota Corolla