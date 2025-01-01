Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***GOOD CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT? NEW TO THE COUNTRY? NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION WE APPROVE EVERYONE!</strong></em></span><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>  <strong>***NO ACCIDENTS*** </strong></span>Experience the perfect fusion of efficiency and modern design with this 2021 Toyota Corolla LE Hybrid, featuring 65,000 kilometers. Renowned for its reliability and fuel economy, this hybrid sedan is ideal for daily commuting and urban driving. The Corolla LE comes equipped with a range of advanced features, including a user-friendly infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a spacious interior that comfortably accommodates both passengers and cargo. With Toyota’s hybrid technology, enjoy superb fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance. This well-maintained vehicle blends style, comfort, and eco-friendliness, making it a fantastic choice for any driver. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this like-new Corolla!</p><p> </p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #2c2c2c; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 16px;>***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs. theyll work with you to find the right vehicle and at the right price you can afford. we guarantee you will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, hassle free and never high pressured. please dont hesitate to give us a call or visit our indoor showroom today! were here to serve you!!</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>***Financing***</span></p><p> </p><p>We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down and no payments for 6 months (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! Its FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.</p><p> </p><p>***Price***</p><p> </p><p>FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. <span style=font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 16px; -webkit-text-stroke-color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff;>DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory.</span> </p><p> </p><p>***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.</p><p> </p><p>***About us***</p><p> </p><p>Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!</p><p> </p><p>Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough</p><p> </p><p>***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia</p>

2021 Toyota Corolla

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
12487825

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE Hybrid

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
Sale

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jtdbamde3mj035103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***GOOD CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT? NEW TO THE COUNTRY? NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION WE APPROVE EVERYONE!  ***NO ACCIDENTS*** Experience the perfect fusion of efficiency and modern design with this 2021 Toyota Corolla LE Hybrid, featuring 65,000 kilometers. Renowned for its reliability and fuel economy, this hybrid sedan is ideal for daily commuting and urban driving. The Corolla LE comes equipped with a range of advanced features, including a user-friendly infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a spacious interior that comfortably accommodates both passengers and cargo. With Toyota’s hybrid technology, enjoy superb fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance. This well-maintained vehicle blends style, comfort, and eco-friendliness, making it a fantastic choice for any driver. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this like-new Corolla!

 

***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***

 

****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****

 

We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs. they'll work with you to find the right vehicle and at the right price you can afford. we guarantee you will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, hassle free and never high pressured. please don't hesitate to give us a call or visit our indoor showroom today! we're here to serve you!!

 

***Financing***

 

We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down and no payments for 6 months (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! It's FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.

 

***Price***

 

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory. 

 

***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.

 

***About us***

 

Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!

 

Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough

 

***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***

 

Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Frontier Fine Cars

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla LE 80,464 KM $30,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda CR-V Touring 142,000 KM $25,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 124,259 KM $34,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Frontier Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-759-XXXX

(click to show)

416-759-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

2021 Toyota Corolla