$42,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid XLE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats
2021 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid XLE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,700KM
VIN 5TDGBRCH3MS041160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 118,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Toyota Highlander include:
Heated Front Seats
Power Moonroof
Bluetooth
Power Front Seats
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Port
Power Liftgate
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34474
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Liftgate
LED Fog Lamps
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Led Headlights
AUTO DIMMING REARVIEW
Toyota Safety Sense
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Tri Zone A/C
Leather Wrapper Steering Wheel
2021 Toyota Highlander