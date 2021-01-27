Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot, Moonroof

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot, Moonroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10031583
  • Stock #: 19004
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV0MC144288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/27/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $8185 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Headlamps

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
LED rear combination lamps
Dual Zone Climate Control a/c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
7" Touchscreen w/ 6 Speakers
Dual Heated Mirrors w/ Turn Signal
5 USB Inputs
Engine Immobilizer & Alarm System
High Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

