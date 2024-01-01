Menu
Blizzard Pearl 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited! Navigation / Leather / Sunroof / Heated Seats / Back Up Camera / Push Button Start / Power Driver Seat / Power Lift Gate / Apple Carplay / Android And More! Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, Its that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

2021 Toyota RAV4

63,395 KM

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

63,395KM
Used
VIN 2T3DWRFVXMW102981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 63,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Blizzard Pearl 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited! Navigation / Leather / Sunroof / Heated Seats / Back Up Camera / Push Button Start / Power Driver Seat / Power Lift Gate / Apple Carplay / Android And More!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, It's that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

