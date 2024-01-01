Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRF9 as of 12/20/2023. November 28th 2022 - Glass Record - $625.00

2021 Toyota RAV4

30,144 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,144KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV7MW186536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Driver Memory Seat
Dual-Zone A/C
Pre-Collision System
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Stop/Start Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Toyota RAV4