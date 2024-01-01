Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Drive Mode Select, USB, Stop/Start Engine and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Toyota RAV4 include:

Drive Mode Select
USB
Stop/Start Engine
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Backup Camera
Dual Zone Climate Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34447

2021 Toyota RAV4

49,000 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,000KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV5MC225285

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Drive Mode Select, USB, Stop/Start Engine and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Toyota RAV4 include:

Drive Mode Select
USB
Stop/Start Engine
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Backup Camera
Dual Zone Climate Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34447

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
USB
Pre-Collision System
Drive Mode Select
Power Back Door
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Stop/Start Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Toyota RAV4