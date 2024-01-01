$34,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,872KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV1MC180930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 43,872 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Drive Mode Select, Power Windows and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Toyota RAV4 include:
Bluetooth
Drive Mode Select
Power Windows
Power Tailgate
Power Moonroof
Rearview Camera
Stop/Start Engine
LED Daytime Running Lights
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36593
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Dual-Zone A/C
Pre-Collision System
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Stop/Start Engine
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Toyota RAV4