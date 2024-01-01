Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Drive Mode Select, Power Windows and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Toyota RAV4 include:<br> <br>Bluetooth<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Power Windows<br>Power Tailgate<br>Power Moonroof<br>Rearview Camera<br>Stop/Start Engine<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 36593

2021 Toyota RAV4

43,872 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,872KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV1MC180930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,872 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Drive Mode Select, Power Windows and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Toyota RAV4 include:

Bluetooth
Drive Mode Select
Power Windows
Power Tailgate
Power Moonroof
Rearview Camera
Stop/Start Engine
LED Daytime Running Lights

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36593

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Dual-Zone A/C
Pre-Collision System
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Stop/Start Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Honda HR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise for sale in Bedford, NS
2021 Honda HR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise 105,144 KM $23,590 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 80,994 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla CE w/ Power Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control for sale in Bedford, NS
2015 Toyota Corolla CE w/ Power Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control 120,472 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4