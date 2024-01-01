Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Toyota RAV4 include:<br> <br>Heated Front Seats<br>High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br>Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>Leather Wrapped Shift Knob<br>Power Windows<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 38712

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Seating

Driver Seat Memory System

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

USB port
Pre-Collision System
Drive Mode Select
Power Back Door
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Short Range Key Fob Remote Start
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Stop/Start Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

