Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Lane Assist , Power Side Mirrors and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid include:<br> <br>Heated Front Seats<br>Lane Assist<br>Power Side Mirrors<br>Power Moonroof<br>USB Ports<br>ECO/Sport Mode<br>SOS Call Assist<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 44859

2021 Toyota RAV4

93,540 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD w/ XSE Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Camera

Watch This Vehicle
12195343

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD w/ XSE Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,540KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV6MW127429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44859
  • Mileage 93,540 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Lane Assist , Power Side Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid include:

Heated Front Seats
Lane Assist
Power Side Mirrors
Power Moonroof
USB Ports
ECO/Sport Mode
SOS Call Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44859

Vehicle Features

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Mechanical

EV mode

Additional Features

Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Eco/Sport Mode
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav 91,000 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 97,722 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 SportDesign AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Mazda CX-5 SportDesign AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav 44,100 KM $33,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4