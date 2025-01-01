$33,490+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camr
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camr
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
63,000KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV2MC243758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 73474
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Toyota RAV4