LE! AWD! 4 CYLINDER! WHITE ON BLACK! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE TO LIST ! A COMPLETE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS. ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! LEGENDARY TOYOTA RAV 4, GOES FOREVER LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118   647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

2021 Toyota RAV4

179,500 KM

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

13276859

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV9MC142671

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,500 KM

LE! AWD! 4 CYLINDER! WHITE ON BLACK! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! 

CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH 

MORE TO LIST ! A COMPLETE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS. ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE!

LEGENDARY TOYOTA RAV 4, "GOES FOREVER" LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN 

CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO

TWO OFF SITE STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-356-8118

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2021 Toyota RAV4