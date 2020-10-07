Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

500 KM

Details

$43,824.20

+ tax & licensing
$43,824

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2021 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$43,824.20

+ taxes & licensing

500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6157929
  • Stock #: 80305
  • VIN: 2T3D1RFV9MC152206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 500 KM

Vehicle Description

Priced to sell. Lowest % rates of the season! Visit us in store to ask about the Managers special on this vehicle! 100% REFUND, RISK FREE PURCHASING with our ONLINE PURCHASING PLATFORM! CLICK TO LEARN MORE. Best customer satisfaction, check out our Google reviews! Ken Shaw Toyota is family owned and operated. Proudly serving the GTA for over 62 years. 416-766-1155, 2336 St. Clair Avenue West.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Spoiler
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

