Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

5,183 KM

Details Features

$42,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,699

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$42,699

+ taxes & licensing

5,183KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9364618
  • Stock #: A19957A
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFVXMC245967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,183 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
Rain sensor wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2021 Toyota RAV4 HYB...
 15,085 KM
$53,488 + tax & lic
2013 Volvo XC90
172,996 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3
56,055 KM
$60,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory