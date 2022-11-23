$42,699 + taxes & licensing 5 , 1 8 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9364618

9364618 Stock #: A19957A

A19957A VIN: 2T3R1RFVXMC245967

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 5,183 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Rain sensor wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.