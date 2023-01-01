$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota
1-888-750-4112
2021 Toyota Tacoma
2021 Toyota Tacoma
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
144,213KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10109562
- Stock #: N83130A
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN2MX247575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N83130A
- Mileage 144,213 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
Crew Cab
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8