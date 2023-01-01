Menu
2021 Toyota Tacoma

144,213 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

144,213KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10109562
  • Stock #: N83130A
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN2MX247575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N83130A
  • Mileage 144,213 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

