2021 Toyota Venza

$48,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 6 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10341828

10341828 Stock #: N83271A

N83271A VIN: JTEAAAAH0MJ074915

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Mileage 29,675 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.