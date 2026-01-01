$34,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Venza
LIMITED-1 LOCAL SENIOR OWNER! ONLY 84,211KMS!!
2021 Toyota Venza
LIMITED-1 LOCAL SENIOR OWNER! ONLY 84,211KMS!!
Location
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
416-274-2886
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 84,211 KM
Vehicle Description
***1 LOCAL SENIOR OWNER!!! NON-SMOKER!!!
YES,..ONLY 84,211KMS!!! NOT A MISPRINT!!!
2021 TOYOTA VENZA LIMITED HYBRID***ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE! FULLY LOADED!! LEATHER SEATS WITH MEMORY SEATING/GLASS ROOF/ POWER TAILGATE/HEATED SEATS,.... AND MUCH MORE!! FULLY LOADED!!
HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC FEE ($22.00) ARE EXTRA
2021 TOYOTA VENZA " LIMITED MODEL - TOP OF THE LINE!! BACK UP CAMERA, HYBRID 4 CYL, (2.5 LITRE) - AUTO. TRANS., FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOONROOF, GPS-NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS ENTRY AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!
THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE "ALL INCLUDED" IN THE SELLING PRICE:
***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT
***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!
YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$
AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED-HAS NOT BEEN INSPECTED), This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
WE WELCOME YOU TO BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL MECHANIC AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.
HST, "MTO" LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($22.00) EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!
PLEASE CALL 416-274-"AUTO" (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY.
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.
855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17TORONTO, ONTARIOM3J 2X3
416-274-AUTO (2886)
WE ARE AN "OMVIC" CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.
SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!
WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.
Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Premium Sound System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Heads Up Display
Front View Camera
Rear Seat Reminder
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Heated Steering Wheel
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Ambient Lighting
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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416-274-2886