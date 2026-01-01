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<html> <p>***1 LOCAL SENIOR OWNER!!! NON-SMOKER!!!</p> <br> <p>YES,..ONLY 84,211KMS!!! NOT A MISPRINT!!!</p> <br> <p>2021 TOYOTA VENZA LIMITED HYBRID***ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE! FULLY LOADED!! LEATHER SEATS WITH MEMORY SEATING/GLASS ROOF/ POWER TAILGATE/HEATED SEATS,.... AND MUCH MORE!! FULLY LOADED!!</p> <br> <p>HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC FEE ($22.00) ARE EXTRA</p> <br> <p>2021 TOYOTA VENZA LIMITED MODEL - TOP OF THE LINE!! BACK UP CAMERA, HYBRID 4 CYL, (2.5 LITRE) - AUTO. TRANS., FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOONROOF, GPS-NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS ENTRY AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!</p> <br> <br> <p>THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:</p> <br> <p> </p> <br> <p>***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT</p> <br> <br> <p>***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!</p> <br> <p> </p> <br> <p>YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$</p> <br> <p>AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED-HAS NOT BEEN INSPECTED), This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p> <br> <p>WE WELCOME YOU TO BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL MECHANIC AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.</p> <br> <p>HST, MTO LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($22.00) EXTRA.</p> <br> <p>NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!</p> <br> <p>PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY.</p> <br> <p>RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.</p> <br> <p>855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17TORONTO, ONTARIOM3J 2X3</p> <br> <p>416-274-AUTO (2886)</p> <br> <p>WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.</p> <br> <p>SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!</p> <br> <p>WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.</p> <br> <br> <br> <br> <p>Auto Stop/Start</p> <p>Electric Parking Brake</p> <p>Brake Assist</p> <p>Power Tailgate/Hatch</p> <p>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror</p> <p>Front Heated Seats</p> <p>Ventilated Front Seats</p> <p>Power Lumbar Support</p> <p>Folding Rear Seats</p> <p>Driver Seat Memory System</p> <p>Climate Control</p> <p>Dual Zone Front Climate Control</p> <p>Rear Climate Vents</p> <p>Premium Sound System</p> <p>Speed-Sensitive Volume</p> <p>Bluetooth Music</p> <p>Touchscreen Display</p> <p>GPS Navigation</p> <p>Cruise Control</p> <p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p> <p>Integrated Garage Door Opener</p> <p>12V Outlet</p> <p>Hands Free Device Connectivity</p> <p>Apple CarPlay</p> <p>Android Auto</p> <p>Wireless Charging</p> <p>USB Input</p> <p>Keyless Entry</p> <p>Push Button Start</p> <p>Passive Keyless Entry</p> <p>Keyfob Remote Start</p> <p>Heads Up Display</p> <p>Front View Camera</p> <p>Rear Seat Reminder</p> <p>Lane Departure Warning</p> <p>Active Lane Keep Assistance</p> <p>Blindspot Sensors</p> <p>Forward Collision Mitigation</p> <p>Rear Collision Warning</p> <p>Rear Collision Mitigation</p> <p>Pedestrian Detection</p> <p>Heated Steering Wheel</p> <p>One-Touch Windows</p> <p>Rain Sensing Wipers</p> <p>Rear Window Defroster</p> <p>Panoramic Sunroof</p> <p>Hill Assistance</p> <p>Automatic High Beams</p> <p>Rear View Camera</p> <p>Parking Sensors</p> <p>Rear Parking Sensors</p> <p>Power Driver Seat</p> <p>Power Passenger Seat</p> <p>360 Camera</p> <p>Ambient Lighting</p> </html>

2021 Toyota Venza

84,211 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Venza

LIMITED-1 LOCAL SENIOR OWNER! ONLY 84,211KMS!!

Watch This Vehicle
14535126

2021 Toyota Venza

LIMITED-1 LOCAL SENIOR OWNER! ONLY 84,211KMS!!

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

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Contact Seller

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
84,211KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 84,211 KM

Vehicle Description


***1 LOCAL SENIOR OWNER!!! NON-SMOKER!!!




YES,..ONLY 84,211KMS!!! NOT A MISPRINT!!!




2021 TOYOTA VENZA LIMITED HYBRID***ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE! FULLY LOADED!! LEATHER SEATS WITH MEMORY SEATING/GLASS ROOF/ POWER TAILGATE/HEATED SEATS,.... AND MUCH MORE!! FULLY LOADED!!




HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC FEE ($22.00) ARE EXTRA




2021 TOYOTA VENZA " LIMITED MODEL - TOP OF THE LINE!! BACK UP CAMERA, HYBRID 4 CYL, (2.5 LITRE) - AUTO. TRANS., FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOONROOF, GPS-NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS ENTRY AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!






THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE "ALL INCLUDED" IN THE SELLING PRICE:







***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT






***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!







YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$




AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED-HAS NOT BEEN INSPECTED), This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.




WE WELCOME YOU TO BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL MECHANIC AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.




HST, "MTO" LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($22.00) EXTRA.




NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!




PLEASE CALL 416-274-"AUTO" (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY.




RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.




855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17TORONTO, ONTARIOM3J 2X3




416-274-AUTO (2886)




WE ARE AN "OMVIC" CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.




SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!




WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.










Auto Stop/Start


Electric Parking Brake


Brake Assist


Power Tailgate/Hatch


Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror


Front Heated Seats


Ventilated Front Seats


Power Lumbar Support


Folding Rear Seats


Driver Seat Memory System


Climate Control


Dual Zone Front Climate Control


Rear Climate Vents


Premium Sound System


Speed-Sensitive Volume


Bluetooth Music


Touchscreen Display


GPS Navigation


Cruise Control


Adaptive Cruise Control


Integrated Garage Door Opener


12V Outlet


Hands Free Device Connectivity


Apple CarPlay


Android Auto


Wireless Charging


USB Input


Keyless Entry


Push Button Start


Passive Keyless Entry


Keyfob Remote Start


Heads Up Display


Front View Camera


Rear Seat Reminder


Lane Departure Warning


Active Lane Keep Assistance


Blindspot Sensors


Forward Collision Mitigation


Rear Collision Warning


Rear Collision Mitigation


Pedestrian Detection


Heated Steering Wheel


One-Touch Windows


Rain Sensing Wipers


Rear Window Defroster


Panoramic Sunroof


Hill Assistance


Automatic High Beams


Rear View Camera


Parking Sensors


Rear Parking Sensors


Power Driver Seat


Power Passenger Seat


360 Camera


Ambient Lighting


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-274-XXXX

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416-274-2886

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$34,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

2021 Toyota Venza