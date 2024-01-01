Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Start/Stop , Hill Descent Control , Front Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas include:

Auto Start/Stop
Hill Descent Control
Front Assist
Autonomous Emergency Braking
360 Degree Camera
Pedestrian Detection
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Rearview Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37787

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

72,200 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Execline AWD w/ R-Line Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
72,200KM
VIN 1V2FR2CA3MC562428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,200 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Start/Stop , Hill Descent Control , Front Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas include:

Auto Start/Stop
Hill Descent Control
Front Assist
Autonomous Emergency Braking
360 Degree Camera
Pedestrian Detection
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Rearview Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37787

Vehicle Features

Safety

Hill Descent Control
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Rain-sensing wipers
LED Tail lights
Power Tailgate
Heated washer nozzles
POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS

Seating

Memory Driver's Seat

Comfort

Heated Front and Rear Seats

Additional Features

USB port
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Leatherette seating surfaces
Interior ambient lighting
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
Auto Start/Stop
360 degree camera
FENDER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Pedestrian Detection
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
ECO driving mode
Side Assist (Blind spot monitor) with Rear Traffic Alert
Park Distance Control (Front and rear sensors)
Dynamic headlights with cornering lights
Park Distance Control (Front and rear sensors) with Park Assist
Dynamic Road Sign Display
Power-Adjustable, Heated Exterior Mirrors
Front Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking
Automatic Headlights With Coming & Leaving Home Function
8.0” Touchscreen Infotainment System
Travel Assist (Lane Assist, Traffic Jam Assist And Emergency Assist)
Kessy (Keyless Access With Push-Button Start)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

