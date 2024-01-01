$36,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline AWD w/ R-Line Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,200KM
VIN 1V2FR2CA3MC562428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 72,200 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Start/Stop , Hill Descent Control , Front Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas include:
Auto Start/Stop
Hill Descent Control
Front Assist
Autonomous Emergency Braking
360 Degree Camera
Pedestrian Detection
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37787
Vehicle Features
Safety
Hill Descent Control
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Rain-sensing wipers
LED Tail lights
Power Tailgate
Heated washer nozzles
POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS
Seating
Memory Driver's Seat
Comfort
Heated Front and Rear Seats
Additional Features
USB port
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Leatherette seating surfaces
Interior ambient lighting
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
Auto Start/Stop
360 degree camera
FENDER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Pedestrian Detection
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
ECO driving mode
Side Assist (Blind spot monitor) with Rear Traffic Alert
Park Distance Control (Front and rear sensors)
Dynamic headlights with cornering lights
Park Distance Control (Front and rear sensors) with Park Assist
Dynamic Road Sign Display
Power-Adjustable, Heated Exterior Mirrors
Front Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking
Automatic Headlights With Coming & Leaving Home Function
8.0” Touchscreen Infotainment System
Travel Assist (Lane Assist, Traffic Jam Assist And Emergency Assist)
Kessy (Keyless Access With Push-Button Start)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
