2021 Volkswagen Atlas

39,539 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Highline RARE EFFICIENT 2.0T MODEL!!!

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Highline RARE EFFICIENT 2.0T MODEL!!!

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,539KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9157804
  • Stock #: 99611A
  • VIN: 1V2BC2CA3MC213141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99611A
  • Mileage 39,539 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Atlas Cross-Sport Highline is dressed in Pure Grey exterior paint on Titan Black/Quartz leather interior with 19” alloys! Equipped with 2.0 liter turbocharged engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive! Standard features include 8” touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smart phone integration and 8 speaker sound system, heated front seats and heated washer nozzles, 3 zone climate control, heated leather multifunction steering wheel. This SUV is equipped with, LED headlights, back up camera, Bluetooth, AC, power windows and mirrors, adaptive cruise control, rear traffic alerts, front assist and remote start. Improved interior space, larger/deeper trunk capacity. Come test drive today with Humberview Volkswagen. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (1V2BC2CA3MC213141) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

