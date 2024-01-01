Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Headlights w/ Coming & Leaving Home Function, Start/Stop System , Cross Differential System and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Volkswagen Golf include:<br> <br>Auto Headlights w/ Coming & Leaving Home Function<br>Start/Stop System<br>Cross Differential System<br>Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go<br>Rearview Camera<br>KESSY - Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System)<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 34154

2021 Volkswagen Golf

67,166 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Golf

Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Golf

Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,166KM
VIN 3VWG57AU4MM002005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,166 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Headlights w/ Coming & Leaving Home Function, Start/Stop System , Cross Differential System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Volkswagen Golf include:

Auto Headlights w/ Coming & Leaving Home Function
Start/Stop System
Cross Differential System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Rearview Camera
KESSY - Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Rain Sensing Wipers
Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System)

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 34154

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill hold assist

Additional Features

USB port
Leatherette seating surfaces
Dual-Zone A/C
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Cross Differential System
Pedestrian Monitoring
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane Assist (Lane keeping system)
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking for Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Start/Stop System
KESSY - Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Auto Headlights w/ Coming & Leaving Home Function

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Hyundai KONA Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai KONA Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 47,000 KM $20,590 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 GS-L AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, Tri-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mazda CX-9 GS-L AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, Tri-Zone A/C 63,856 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S w/ Rearview Camera, A/C, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks S w/ Rearview Camera, A/C, Bluetooth 90,000 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Golf