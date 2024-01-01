$24,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Golf
Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
2021 Volkswagen Golf
Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,166KM
VIN 3VWG57AU4MM002005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 67,166 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Headlights w/ Coming & Leaving Home Function, Start/Stop System , Cross Differential System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2021 Volkswagen Golf include:
Auto Headlights w/ Coming & Leaving Home Function
Start/Stop System
Cross Differential System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Rearview Camera
KESSY - Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Rain Sensing Wipers
Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System)
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Stock # 34154
Stock # 34154
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-speakers
Interior
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill hold assist
Additional Features
USB port
Leatherette seating surfaces
Dual-Zone A/C
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Cross Differential System
Pedestrian Monitoring
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane Assist (Lane keeping system)
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking for Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Start/Stop System
KESSY - Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Auto Headlights w/ Coming & Leaving Home Function
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Volkswagen Golf