Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rear Traffic Alert, Hill Hold Assist, Keyless Access and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI include:<br> <br>Rear Traffic Alert<br>Hill Hold Assist<br>Keyless Access<br>Blind Spot Assist<br>Light Assist<br>LED Taillights<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Autonomous Emergency Braking<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34384

2021 Volkswagen Golf

57,516 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,516KM
VIN 3VW6T7AU1MM010872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,516 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rear Traffic Alert, Hill Hold Assist, Keyless Access and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI include:

Rear Traffic Alert
Hill Hold Assist
Keyless Access
Blind Spot Assist
Light Assist
LED Taillights
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Autonomous Emergency Braking

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34384

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather Seating Surfaces
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
LED Taillights
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill hold assist

Additional Features

Park Assist
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Led Headlights
FENDER AUDIO
Keyless Access
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Light Assist
Autonomous Emergency Braking
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rain Sensing Wipes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 91,520 KM $17,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav 32,665 KM $93,490 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 99,599 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Golf