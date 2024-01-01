$23,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,550KM
VIN 3VWG57AU6MM016388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 47,550 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 8" Touch Screen, Auto Start/Stop , Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Volkswagen Golf include:
8" Touch Screen
Auto Start/Stop
Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Automatic Headlights w/ Coming & Leaving Home Function
A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35700
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
A/C
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill hold assist
Additional Features
USB port
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
8" Touch Screen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Headlights w/ Coming & Leaving Home Function
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
