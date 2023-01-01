Menu
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

59,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

GLI w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10540659
  • Stock #: 22386
  • VIN: 3VW6T7BU9MM053094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
WIRELESS CHARGING

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
BEATS PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
USB Ports
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Keyless Access
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Memory Driver Seat

