NO ACCIDENTS-THE 2021 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA HIGHLINE IS A PREMIUM COMPACT SEDAN THAT COMBINES ELEGANCE, PERFORMANCE, AND CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY. ITS SOPHISTICATED EXTERIOR DESIGN IS COMPLEMENTED BY A LUXURIOUS INTERIOR FEATURING UPSCALE MATERIALS AND ADVANCED AMENITIES. THE JETTA HIGHLINE IS POWERED BY A RESPONSIVE TURBOCHARGED ENGINE THAT DELIVERS A THRILLING DRIVING EXPERIENCE WHILE MAINTAINING EXCELLENT FUEL EFFICIENCY. WITH ITS SPORTY HANDLING AND SMOOTH RIDE QUALITY, THIS SEDAN OFFERS A DYNAMIC YET COMFORTABLE DRIVING EXPERIENCE. THE HIGHLINE TRIM LEVEL INCLUDES A HOST OF PREMIUM FEATURES SUCH AS LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, HEATED SEATS, A PANORAMIC SUNROOF, AND A STATE-OF-THE-ART INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION. SAFETY IS PARAMOUNT WITH ADVANCED DRIVER-ASSIST TECHNOLOGIES THAT HELP KEEP YOU PROTECTED ON THE ROAD. OVERALL, THE 2021 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA HIGHLINE IS A SOPHISTICATED AND REFINED CHOICE FOR DRIVERS WHO VALUE BOTH STYLE AND PERFORMANCE IN THEIR COMPACT SEDAN.

***Financing*** 

We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 7.49% and $0 down (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply.

***Price*** 

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.

***About us*** 

Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service.

Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

91,801 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,801KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWE57BU3MM074058

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,801 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***GOOD CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT? NEW TO THE COUNTRY? NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION WE APPROVE EVERYONE! NO ACCIDENTS-THE 2021 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA HIGHLINE IS A PREMIUM COMPACT SEDAN THAT COMBINES ELEGANCE, PERFORMANCE, AND CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY. ITS SOPHISTICATED EXTERIOR DESIGN IS COMPLEMENTED BY A LUXURIOUS INTERIOR FEATURING UPSCALE MATERIALS AND ADVANCED AMENITIES. THE JETTA HIGHLINE IS POWERED BY A RESPONSIVE TURBOCHARGED ENGINE THAT DELIVERS A THRILLING DRIVING EXPERIENCE WHILE MAINTAINING EXCELLENT FUEL EFFICIENCY. WITH ITS SPORTY HANDLING AND SMOOTH RIDE QUALITY, THIS SEDAN OFFERS A DYNAMIC YET COMFORTABLE DRIVING EXPERIENCE. THE HIGHLINE TRIM LEVEL INCLUDES A HOST OF PREMIUM FEATURES SUCH AS LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, HEATED SEATS, A PANORAMIC SUNROOF, AND A STATE-OF-THE-ART INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION. SAFETY IS PARAMOUNT WITH ADVANCED DRIVER-ASSIST TECHNOLOGIES THAT HELP KEEP YOU PROTECTED ON THE ROAD. OVERALL, THE 2021 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA HIGHLINE IS A SOPHISTICATED AND REFINED CHOICE FOR DRIVERS WHO VALUE BOTH STYLE AND PERFORMANCE IN THEIR COMPACT SEDAN.


Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
416-759-2277

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

2021 Volkswagen Jetta