2021 Volkswagen Jetta

70,306 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,306 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Start/Stop System , Rearview Camera, USB Port and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.

The top features for this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta include:

Start/Stop System
Rearview Camera
USB Port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Automatic Headlights
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Dual-Zone A/C
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37357

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

USB port
LED headlights & taillights
Dual-Zone A/C
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
KESSY keyless access
8" Touchscreen
Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Start/Stop System
Light Assist (Auto High Beams)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

