2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline w/ Advanced Driver Assistance System Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Nav
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
70,306KM
VIN 3VWE57BU4MM076613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 70,306 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Start/Stop System , Rearview Camera, USB Port and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta include:
Start/Stop System
Rearview Camera
USB Port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Automatic Headlights
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Dual-Zone A/C
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37357
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
USB port
LED headlights & taillights
Dual-Zone A/C
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
KESSY keyless access
8" Touchscreen
Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Start/Stop System
Light Assist (Auto High Beams)
2021 Volkswagen Jetta