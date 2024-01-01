Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, Front Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

The top features for this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI include:

Power Sunroof
Front Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Keep Assist
Navigation
Blind Spot Monitor
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39696

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

54,026 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
GLI Base w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

11943831

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
54,026KM
VIN 3VW5T7BU4MM019642

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,026 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, Front Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI include:

Power Sunroof
Front Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Keep Assist
Navigation
Blind Spot Monitor
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39696

Power Sunroof

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger

Bluetooth

Dual Zone A/C

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

PUSH START BUTTON
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
BEATS Premium Sound System
Full Digital Cluster Display
Type-C Ports

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

