$25,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI Base w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI Base w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,026KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VW5T7BU4MM019642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 54,026 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, Front Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI include:
Power Sunroof
Front Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Keep Assist
Navigation
Blind Spot Monitor
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39696
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, Front Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI include:
Power Sunroof
Front Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Keep Assist
Navigation
Blind Spot Monitor
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39696
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
PUSH START BUTTON
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
BEATS Premium Sound System
Full Digital Cluster Display
Type-C Ports
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 119,494 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers 25,495 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra N Manual w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 50,214 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Volkswagen Jetta