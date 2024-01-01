$20,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Passat
HIGHLINE MODEL, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, REARVIEW C
Location
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers
3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6
1 (855) 581-9590
Advertised Unfit
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # K17093
- Mileage 101,505 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Check Out this Stunning White vehicle that’s in excellent condition. It includes options such as: HIGHLINE MODEL, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Certification:
Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $799. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Former Daily Rental
Vehicle Features
