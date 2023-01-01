Menu
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

30,701 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline OFF LEASE LOW KM CPO

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline OFF LEASE LOW KM CPO

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,701KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10125315
  Stock #: 100043A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 100043A
  • Mileage 30,701 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline is dressed in Platinum Grey Metallic paint, Titan Black leatherette and 17” alloy wheels. Equipped with a 2.0 liter turbocharged engine, 8 speed automatic and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Comes with 8” infotainment screen, Bluetooth, wireless smart phone integration, heated front seats, multifunction steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, dual zone climate control, keyless entry, reverse camera, auto dimming rear view mirror and much more! Come in for your test drive today at Humberview Volkswagen! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VV2B7AX7MM105288) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

