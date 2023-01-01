$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline OFF LEASE LOW KM CPO
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10125315
- Stock #: 100043A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 30,701 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline is dressed in Platinum Grey Metallic paint, Titan Black leatherette and 17” alloy wheels. Equipped with a 2.0 liter turbocharged engine, 8 speed automatic and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Comes with 8” infotainment screen, Bluetooth, wireless smart phone integration, heated front seats, multifunction steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, dual zone climate control, keyless entry, reverse camera, auto dimming rear view mirror and much more! Come in for your test drive today at Humberview Volkswagen! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VV2B7AX7MM105288) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
Vehicle Features
