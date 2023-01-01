Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

38,900 KM

Details Features

$33,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
38,900KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pyrite Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Leatherette
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 30,961 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Execline 1.4T 8sp at w/Tip for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Execline 1.4T 8sp at w/Tip 94,651 KM $28,725 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M 39,458 KM $36,967 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,977

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan