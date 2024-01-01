Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

31,847 KM

Details Features

$35,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 10848522
  2. 10848522
  3. 10848522
  4. 10848522
  5. 10848522
  6. 10848522
  7. 10848522
  8. 10848522
  9. 10848522
  10. 10848522
  11. 10848522
  12. 10848522
  13. 10848522
  14. 10848522
  15. 10848522
  16. 10848522
  17. 10848522
  18. 10848522
  19. 10848522
  20. 10848522
  21. 10848522
  22. 10848522
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
31,847KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pyrite Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,847 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M 49,707 KM $34,725 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 51,166 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q5 45 Progressiv NAV | BACKUP CAM | MEMORY SEAT | QUATTRO for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Audi Q5 45 Progressiv NAV | BACKUP CAM | MEMORY SEAT | QUATTRO 83,860 KM $32,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,977

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan