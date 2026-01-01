$21,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
HIGHLINE AWD | Nav | Panoroof | BSM | CarPlay
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
HIGHLINE AWD | Nav | Panoroof | BSM | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
123,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX2MM156240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC534
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $23,950 Finance Price: $21,950Clean CarFax. 18-inch alloy wheels | 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive | Panoramic sunroof | V-Tex leatherette seating | Heated front sport seats | Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | Volkswagen Digital Cockpit | Fender premium audio system | 8-inch MIB3 touchscreen | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Wireless phone charging | Satellite navigation | SiriusXM satellite radio | Blind Spot Monitor | Adaptive Cruise Control | Front Assist with pedestrian monitoring | Lane Assist | Park Distance Control | Multi-angle rearview camera | Power liftgate | Heated power-folding mirrors | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Ambient interior lighting | Remote engine start | KESSY keyless access with push-button start | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L TSI Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (184HP, 221 lb-ft of torque) paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive. Refined and capable. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle ReviewThe 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION is the fully-equipped flagship of VW's versatile compact SUV lineup, combining German engineering and refinement with year-round all-wheel-drive capability. As the top trim, the Highline comes loaded with a panoramic sunroof, V-Tex leatherette seating, heated front sport seats, the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, and a Fender premium audio system. Under the hood, the responsive 2.0L TSI turbocharged four-cylinder delivers 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, seamlessly paired with a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission and VW's 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive for confident, sure-footed traction in any Ontario weather. Inside the upscale and tech-forward cabin, you'll enjoy an 8-inch MIB3 touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, satellite navigation, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Backed by a comprehensive suite of driver-assist features — including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Front Assist with pedestrian monitoring, and Lane Assist — the Tiguan Highline delivers a sophisticated, comfortable, and incredibly capable ride for the GTA. We have a wide selection of used Volkswagen Tiguan to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle ReviewThe 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION is the fully-equipped flagship of VW's versatile compact SUV lineup, combining German engineering and refinement with year-round all-wheel-drive capability. As the top trim, the Highline comes loaded with a panoramic sunroof, V-Tex leatherette seating, heated front sport seats, the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, and a Fender premium audio system. Under the hood, the responsive 2.0L TSI turbocharged four-cylinder delivers 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, seamlessly paired with a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission and VW's 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive for confident, sure-footed traction in any Ontario weather. Inside the upscale and tech-forward cabin, you'll enjoy an 8-inch MIB3 touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, satellite navigation, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Backed by a comprehensive suite of driver-assist features — including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Front Assist with pedestrian monitoring, and Lane Assist — the Tiguan Highline delivers a sophisticated, comfortable, and incredibly capable ride for the GTA. We have a wide selection of used Volkswagen Tiguan to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autorama
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 AWD | Med Roof | 130" | Backup Cam | LaneDep 119,000 KM $35,950 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE AWD | Nav | Panoroof | BSM | CarPlay 123,000 KM $21,950 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT TURBO AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay 99,000 KM $24,950 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Autorama
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-739-XXXX(click to show)
$21,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Autorama
416-739-7262
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan