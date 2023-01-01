$77,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura MDX
TYPE S - 1 OWNER - ONLY 7,900KM
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10098735
- VIN: 5J8YD8H9XNL800210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 7,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 ACURA MDX TYPE S - RARE TYPE S WITH ONLY 7,900KM - 1 OWNER - ACURA EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY 7-YEARS/160,000KM INCLUDED - LOADED - LIKE NEW
NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 7,900KM - $77,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns
Vehicle Features
