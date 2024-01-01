Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Wireless Smartphone Charging, Front & Rear Parking Sensors and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Acura MDX include:<br> <br>Bluetooth<br>Wireless Smartphone Charging<br>Front & Rear Parking Sensors<br>Tri Zone A/C<br>Remote Engine Start<br>ELS Premium Sound System<br>12.3 HD Colour Display<br>Lane Keeping Assist System<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39399

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
63,220KM
VIN 5J8YE1H06NL802784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,220 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Wireless Smartphone Charging, Front & Rear Parking Sensors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Acura MDX include:

Bluetooth
Wireless Smartphone Charging
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Tri Zone A/C
Remote Engine Start
ELS Premium Sound System
12.3" HD Colour Display
Lane Keeping Assist System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39399

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic jam assist

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Heated Second Row Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
HomeLink remote system
Alexa Built-In

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Assist
Leatherette seating surfaces
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Lane Keeping Assist System
Memory Front Seats
Keyless Access
Pedestrian Detection
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
ELS Premium Sound System
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Walk Away Door Lock
Tri Zone A/C
Wireless Smartphone Charging
Ultrasuede Leather Seats
12.3" HD Colour Display
Digital Instrument Display

