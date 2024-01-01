$45,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Acura MDX
A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2022 Acura MDX
A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,220KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5J8YE1H06NL802784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 63,220 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Wireless Smartphone Charging, Front & Rear Parking Sensors and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Acura MDX include:
Bluetooth
Wireless Smartphone Charging
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Tri Zone A/C
Remote Engine Start
ELS Premium Sound System
12.3" HD Colour Display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39399
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Wireless Smartphone Charging, Front & Rear Parking Sensors and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Acura MDX include:
Bluetooth
Wireless Smartphone Charging
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Tri Zone A/C
Remote Engine Start
ELS Premium Sound System
12.3" HD Colour Display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39399
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic jam assist
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Heated Second Row Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
HomeLink remote system
Alexa Built-In
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
Vehicle Stability Assist
Leatherette seating surfaces
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Lane Keeping Assist System
Memory Front Seats
Keyless Access
Pedestrian Detection
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
ELS Premium Sound System
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Walk Away Door Lock
Tri Zone A/C
Wireless Smartphone Charging
Ultrasuede Leather Seats
12.3" HD Colour Display
Digital Instrument Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS w/ Heated Front Seat, A/C, Rearview Cam 51,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
2022 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 63,220 KM $45,990 + tax & lic
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 10,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$45,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Acura MDX