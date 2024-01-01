Menu
Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #69DZ as of 09/07/2022.

2022 Audi A3

32,573 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Audi A3

Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Audi A3

Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
32,573KM
Used
VIN WAULUCGY3NA065034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,573 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Power Front Seats
USB Ports
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Support System
12V Power Output

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2022 Audi A3