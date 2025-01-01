Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 12V Outlet, Apple CarPlay, USB Input and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Sunroof<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Android Auto<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Quebec<br> <br>Stock # 75747

2022 Audi A3

50,000 KM

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi A3

40 Komfort AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

13122572

2022 Audi A3

40 Komfort AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
VIN WAUGUCGY1NA023804

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 75747
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 12V Outlet, Apple CarPlay, USB Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
USB Input
Push Button Start
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Auto Stop/Start
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Front Heated Seats
Android Auto

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 75747

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Climate Control

Power Driver Seat

Push Button Start

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing>

2022 Audi A3