2022 Audi A3
40 Komfort AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,000KM
VIN WAUGUCGY1NA023804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 75747
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 12V Outlet, Apple CarPlay, USB Input and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
USB Input
Push Button Start
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Auto Stop/Start
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Front Heated Seats
Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 75747
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
