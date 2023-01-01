$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi Q3
40 Progressiv 19 WHEEL UPGRADE USB TYPE C
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
44,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 100018A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 44,007 KM
Vehicle Description
19inch 7-Spoke rotor design wheels with All-Season tires
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1