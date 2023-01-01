Menu
2022 Audi Q3

44,007 KM

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

40 Progressiv 19 WHEEL UPGRADE USB TYPE C

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

44,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10060488
  • Stock #: 100018A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,007 KM

Vehicle Description

19inch 7-Spoke rotor design wheels with All-Season tires

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

