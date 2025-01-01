$32,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q3
Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,634KM
VIN WA1EECF31N1028024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44753
- Mileage 44,634 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Type-C Ports , Lane Departure Warning , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Audi Q3 include:
Type-C Ports
Lane Departure Warning
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Seats
Panoramic Moonroof
SOS Call Assist
Hill Descent Control
Dual Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44753
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Exterior
Panoramic Moonroof
Additional Features
Parking Aid
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Side Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
12V Outlets
Power Liftgate
SOS Call Assist
Type-C Ports
Power Front Seats
Audi Pre Sensor
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2022 Audi Q3