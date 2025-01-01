Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Type-C Ports , Lane Departure Warning , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Audi Q3 include:

Type-C Ports
Lane Departure Warning
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Seats
Panoramic Moonroof
SOS Call Assist
Hill Descent Control
Dual Zone A/C

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44753

2022 Audi Q3

44,634 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q3

Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav

12177997

2022 Audi Q3

Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,634KM
VIN WA1EECF31N1028024

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44753
  • Mileage 44,634 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Type-C Ports , Lane Departure Warning , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Audi Q3 include:

Type-C Ports
Lane Departure Warning
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Seats
Panoramic Moonroof
SOS Call Assist
Hill Descent Control
Dual Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44753

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Bluetooth

Dual Zone A/C

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning

Panoramic Moonroof

Parking Aid
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Side Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
12V Outlets
Power Liftgate
SOS Call Assist
Type-C Ports
Power Front Seats 
Audi Pre Sensor

2022 Audi Q3