2022 Audi Q3

2022, AUDI Q5 KOMFORT 45 

Special Financing Price: $/ Cash Price: $

CarFax Available- Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance. Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. 

At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive it, Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.

Price  Our special discounted price is based on financing only. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers. Financing  Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (O.A.C) . We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance Trade-In  Have a trade-in? We offer top dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal. Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles. Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4. View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

2022 Audi Q3

78,286 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi Q3

Komfort 45 TFSI quattro

12730005

2022 Audi Q3

Komfort 45 TFSI quattro

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,286KM
VIN WA1AECF3XN1054202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60.2 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
3.533 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 228 HP
495.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
325 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

