2022 AUDI Q5 2.0T | QUATTRO AWD | TECHNIK | S-LINE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | PADDLE SHIFTERS | POWER TAILGATE |19 5 DOUBLE ARM DESIGN BI COLOR WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine producing 261HP, and Quattro All Wheel Drive, the Audi Q5 has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. This Audi Q5 has a gorgeous White exterior and Black leather interior with modern and sleek design. The Q5 packs in loads of new features, Technik Trim being the highest. Navigation will help you get to your destination with ease, a large Panoramic Sunroof for the views on your adventures, upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system for premium audio and much more! Heated Seats are great for Canadian winters, as well as Climate Control, Power operated seats, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Dimming Mirrors,, Bluetooth Connectivity, Power Tilgate, Xenon Lights, Rain Sensor, USB, Satellite Radio, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel and much more. To protect yourself and your passengers, this vehicle is equipped with traction control, front side curtain airbags, and ABS brakes.

2022 Audi Q5

30,700 KM

$53,800

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q5

TECHNIK,S-LINE,QUATTRO AWD,B&O SOUND SYSTEM

2022 Audi Q5

TECHNIK,S-LINE,QUATTRO AWD,B&O SOUND SYSTEM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$53,800

+ taxes & licensing

30,700KM
Used
VIN WA1FAAFY7N2095205

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9923
  • Mileage 30,700 KM

2022 AUDI Q5 2.0T | QUATTRO AWD | TECHNIK | S-LINE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | PADDLE SHIFTERS | POWER TAILGATE |19 5 DOUBLE ARM DESIGN BI COLOR WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine producing 261HP, and Quattro All Wheel Drive, the Audi Q5 has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. This Audi Q5 has a gorgeous White exterior and Black leather interior with modern and sleek design. The Q5 packs in loads of new features, Technik Trim being the highest.







Navigation will help you get to your destination with ease, a large Panoramic Sunroof for the views on your adventures, upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system for premium audio and much more!







Heated Seats are great for Canadian winters, as well as Climate Control, Power operated seats, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Dimming Mirrors,, Bluetooth Connectivity, Power Tilgate, Xenon Lights, Rain Sensor, USB, Satellite Radio, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel and much more. To protect yourself and your passengers, this vehicle is equipped with traction control, front side curtain airbags, and ABS brakes.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Dash trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Easy entry: power driver seat
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Steering ratio: 15.9
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Alternator: 150 amps
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Sunshade: side window
Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum
Window trim: aluminum
Fender lip moldings: body-color
Body side moldings: chrome
Cross traffic alert: rear
Total speakers: 18
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Front brake diameter: 13.3
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: chrome accents
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Battery rating: 420 CCA
Infotainment: Audi MMI Connect
Navigation app: INRIX Traffic
Hard drive: 10GB
Premium brand: Bang & Olufsen
Axle ratio: 5.30
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Internet radio app: iHeartRadio
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Vehicle exit safety system
Watts: 755
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: aluminum
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Starter type: starter/belt alternator
Infotainment screen size: 10.1 in.
Mild hybrid system
Smart device app compatibility: myAudi with Audi connect
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / wiper activated
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian / rear
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / intermittent / with washer
Center console trim: leatherette / wood
Door trim: leatherette / wood
Battery: lithium ion / maintenance-free
Smart device app function: lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Connected in-car apps: Amazon Alexa / Google POIs / Google search
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / interior motion sensor / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Door sill trim: aluminum / illuminated scuff plate
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Rear seat: heated / sliding
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear / USB front / USB rear
Cupholders: cooled / front / heated / rear
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / low washer fluid / maintenance due
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / cooled compartment / door pockets / front seatback
Interior accents: aluminum / woodgrain

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$53,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2022 Audi Q5